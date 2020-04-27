UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Strong Gains

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of the week, piling on almost two percent Monday, fuelled by hopes that coronavirus may have peaked in some of the worst-hit countries as governments move to lift some lockdown restrictions

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of the week, piling on almost two percent Monday, fuelled by hopes that coronavirus may have peaked in some of the worst-hit countries as governments move to lift some lockdown restrictions.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.88 percent, or 448.81 points, to 24,280.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.25 percent, or 6.97 points, to 2,815.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.12 points, to 1,738.05.

