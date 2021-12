Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed with gains on Friday, as surging Chinese tech stocks helped the market shrug off a weak lead from Wall Street on the last trading day of the year.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.24 percent, or 285.66 points, to 23,397.67 at the close in a holiday-shortened trading session.