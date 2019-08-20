UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Flat At Break 20 August 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:47 AM

Hong Kong stocks flat at break 20 August 2019

Hong Kong shares went into the break barely moved Tuesday as profit-taking offset fresh hopes for trade talks and a US decision to delay a ban on sales to Huawei

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ):Hong Kong shares went into the break barely moved Tuesday as profit-taking offset fresh hopes for trade talks and a US decision to delay a ban on sales to Huawei.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.24 points, to 26,294.08.

