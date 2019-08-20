Hong Kong Stocks Flat At Break 20 August 2019
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:47 AM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ):Hong Kong shares went into the break barely moved Tuesday as profit-taking offset fresh hopes for trade talks and a US decision to delay a ban on sales to Huawei.
The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.24 points, to 26,294.08.