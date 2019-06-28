UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Flat At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks flat at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong started the day with marginal gains as the much-anticipated G20 summit got under way, with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping's meeting the key focus.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 11.

17 points, to 28,632.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 percent, or 4.55 points, to 2,992.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.06 percent, or 0.98 points, to 1,576.58.

