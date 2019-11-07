UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Flat At Open

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares started the day barely moved on Thursday following a tepid lead from Wall Street and as they keep tabs on the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 1.96 points to 27,690.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.52 points, to 2,977.08, while the main index on China's second exchange in Shenzhen opened 0.10 percent, or 1.70 points, down at 1,639.53.

