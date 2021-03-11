Hong Kong stocks flat at start of trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened flat Thursday morning following two days of gains, as welcome news about the passage of Joe Biden's stimulus was tempered by lingering inflation worries.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.

46 points to 28,909.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.36 percent, or 12.17 points, to 3,369.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.20 percent, or 4.35 points, to 2,169.70.