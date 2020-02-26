Hong Kong stocks further hit by virus fears

Hong Kong stocks ended sharply lower again on Wednesday, in line with a worldwide plunge as the extensive spread of the coronavirus fans fears about a severe hit to the global economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended sharply lower again on Wednesday, in line with a worldwide plunge as the extensive spread of the coronavirus fans fears about a severe hit to the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.

73 percent, or 196.74 points, to close at 26,696.49.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.83 percent, or 25.12 points, to 2,987.93 and the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 2.71 percent, or 52.56 points, to 1,890.60.