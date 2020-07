(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday morning's session with gains, reversing an early sell-off, though investors remain cautious as the city sees a spike in new virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 percent, or 88.46 points, to 25,177.63.