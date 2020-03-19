UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Halt Slide At Open

Thu 19th March 2020

Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower on Thursday, halting a slide after the European Central Bank unveiled an emergency bond purchase to contain economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.32 percent, or 70.44 points, to 22,221.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index notched up 0.22 percent, or 5.95 points, to 2,734.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on on China's second exchange, rose 0.59 percent, or 9.90 points, to 1,688.15.

