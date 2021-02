(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares tanked more than two percent Friday morning, in line with a global market retreat, as investors grow increasingly worried the world economic recovery will fan inflation and force central banks to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dived 2.43 percent, or 731.68 points, to 29,342.49.