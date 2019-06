Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished the morning session with gains Monday as investors cheered a decision by the city's government to suspend plans for a controversial extradition law that had fuelled concerns about doing businesses there.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.66 percent, or 179.98 points, to 27,298.33 by the break.