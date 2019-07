(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose more than one percent in the morning Thursday, in line with a global rally fuelled by renewed optimism the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at the end of the month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.19 percent, or 335.05 points, to 28,539.74 by the break.