Hong Kong, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks suffered fresh losses Tuesday morning following last week's strong US jobs report that dented hopes for a big Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.80 percent, or 225.47 points, to 28,106.22 by the break.