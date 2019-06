Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the morning slightly higher Wednesday following the previous day's big losses, while traders bided their time ahead of this week's crunch meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 12.70 points, to 28,198.68 by the break.