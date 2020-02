Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Stocks in Hong Kong edged down Tuesday morning on concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy, though losses were tempered by bargain-buying following a three-day retreat.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.08 percent, or 21.74 points, to 26,799.14 by the break.