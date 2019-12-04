UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Hit By Trump Trade Remarks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 03:58 PM

Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday after Donald Trump poured cold water on trade talks with China, indicating a hoped-for phase-one agreement might not be concluded until after next year's presidential election

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday after Donald Trump poured cold water on trade talks with China, indicating a hoped-for phase-one agreement might not be concluded until after next year's presidential election.

The Hang Seng index sank 1.25 percent, or 328.74 points, to 26,062.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.23 percent, or 6.58 points, to 2,878.12 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.20 percent, or 3.19 points, to 1,608.52.

