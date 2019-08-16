UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Inch Down At Open

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks inch down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares fell at the open on Friday, as US-China trade war worries continued to weigh on investors' minds and fan fears for the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.11 percent, or 26.

98 points, to 25,468.48 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.77 points, to open at 2,817.57. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, however, opened 0.03 percent, or 0.41 points lower, at 1,516.66.

