Open Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Jump More Than 3% In Afternoon Trade

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 05:46 PM

Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon trade

Hong Kong stocks rallied more than three percent Tuesday afternoon thanks to heavy buying in tech giants, while traders are also awaiting the release of key US inflation data due later in the day

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong stocks rallied more than three percent Tuesday afternoon thanks to heavy buying in tech giants, while traders are also awaiting the release of key US inflation data due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index surged 3.32 percent, or 550.10 points, to 17,137.67. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.41 percent, or 12.52 points, to 3,055.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.82 percent, or 14.38 points, to 1,770.57.

The gains extended the market's advance into a third day, with e-commerce giants JD.

com and Alibaba among the big winners, while electronics giant Xiaomi surged more than 10 percent after saying it will start deliveries of its first electric vehicle by the end of this month.

Investors are keeping a close watch on the February consumer price index report, which comes after a surprise uptick in January that dented hopes the central bank would begin cutting rates sooner rather than later.

Still, there is hope that the reading will point to a further slowdown in inflation and give the Federal Reserve room to cut interest rates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Vehicle Bank Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Reading Price January February Stocks Market

Recent Stories

How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her ..

How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?

24 minutes ago
 Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

10 minutes ago
 Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in ..

Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season

10 minutes ago
 Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports

PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports

10 minutes ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

3 hours ago
SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

3 hours ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz So ..

Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz Soomro

10 minutes ago
 Most markets push higher as US inflation data loom ..

Most markets push higher as US inflation data looms

10 minutes ago
 India seizes properties worth millions in IIOJK un ..

India seizes properties worth millions in IIOJK under social crimes pretext

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business