Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in late trade

Hong Kong, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares jumped more than three percent late Thursday as investors welcomed a breakthrough in the debt ceiling standoff between US lawmakers that would prevent a catastrophic default by the world's biggest economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 3.12 percent, or 746.79 points, to 24,713.28.