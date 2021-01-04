UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Kick Off 2021 With Gains

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:59 PM

Hong Kong stocks kick off 2021 with gains

Hong Kong stocks started the new year on a strong note Monday, extending last week's rally, as investors look ahead to 2021 optimistic about the economic recovery

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started the new year on a strong note Monday, extending last week's rally, as investors look ahead to 2021 optimistic about the economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

89 percent, or 241.68 points, to 27,472.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.86 percent, or 29.89 points, to 3,502.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 2.45 percent, or 57.17 points, to 2,386.54.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Man who fires at accused in Judicial Complex arres ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Barcelona beat Huesca with de Jong's goa ..

2 minutes ago

Play yard for disable kids to be made at Madni par ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker KP assembly inaugurates 40 MV transformer

2 minutes ago

Livestock dept imparts training to farmers on calf ..

9 minutes ago

Three more die from corona during 24 hours in KP

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.