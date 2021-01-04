Hong Kong stocks kick off 2021 with gains

Hong Kong stocks started the new year on a strong note Monday, extending last week's rally, as investors look ahead to 2021 optimistic about the economic recovery

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started the new year on a strong note Monday, extending last week's rally, as investors look ahead to 2021 optimistic about the economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

89 percent, or 241.68 points, to 27,472.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.86 percent, or 29.89 points, to 3,502.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 2.45 percent, or 57.17 points, to 2,386.54.