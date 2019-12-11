Hong Kong stocks kick off with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday morning on growing concern that the US will hike tariffs on more than $100 billion of Chinese goods, fuelling fears they could harm long-running trade talks.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.10 percent, or 26.53 points, to 26,410.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.18 percent, or 5.28 points, to 2,922.60 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.07 percent, or 1.16 points, to 1,645.66.