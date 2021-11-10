UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Kick Off With With A Loss

Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks kick off with with a loss

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares began with small losses on Wednesday following a retreat in New York while investors were keeping tabs on developments in the Evergrande crisis with the troubled property giant facing a fresh interest payment deadline.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 25.69 points, to 24,787.44.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 percent, or 8.06 points, to 3,498.94 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.30 percent, or 7.35 points, to 2,428.89.

