UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Lower At Break After Fed Rate Cut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:36 PM

Hong Kong stocks lower at break after Fed rate cut

Hong Kong shares were lower at the break Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses after the Fed cut rates but expressed a cautious view about future actions

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares were lower at the break Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses after the Fed cut rates but expressed a cautious view about future actions.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.68 percent, or 189.20 points, to 27,588.55.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Development projects to be completed timely: Provi ..

1 minute ago

All development projects to be completed timely: D ..

1 minute ago

Brazil's central bank cuts interest rates to recor ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea warns Japan to drop 'white list' trade th ..

1 minute ago

Indian troops martyred 11 Kashmiris in July

1 minute ago

N. Korean man crosses DMZ into South: military

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.