Hong Kong stocks lower at break after Fed rate cut

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong shares were lower at the break Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses after the Fed cut rates but expressed a cautious view about future actions

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares were lower at the break Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses after the Fed cut rates but expressed a cautious view about future actions.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.68 percent, or 189.20 points, to 27,588.55.