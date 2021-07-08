UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Down

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks open down

Hong Kong, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares fell at the start of trade on Thursday morning, as continued fears over a crackdown on tech firms by Beijing weighed on markets.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 percent, or 79.56 points, to 27,881.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 3.38 points to 3557.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.34 percent, or 8.59 points, to 2456.18.

