UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Open Down After Wall Street Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:04 PM

Hong Kong stocks open down after Wall Street losses

Hong Kong shares dropped at the open Thursday, tracking massive losses on Wall Street as poor Chinese and German data fuelled concern over the global economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares dropped at the open Thursday, tracking massive losses on Wall Street as poor Chinese and German data fuelled concern over the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.47 percent, or 372.61 points, to 24,929.

67 at the open, as confidence in the economy wanes and protests in the financial hub show no sign of abating.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.66 percent, or 46.57 points, to open at 2,762.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 2.08 percent, or 31.45 points lower, at 1,477.55.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Poor China German Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Hub Stocks

Recent Stories

As troops pull out, Ukraine frontline village fear ..

54 seconds ago

20 years after deadly quake, Istanbul ill-prepared ..

56 seconds ago

Skateboarders squeezed out in fight for Shanghai s ..

57 seconds ago

Asia stocks slump on recession fears

59 seconds ago

Ireland's Shannon Airport Says Flights Disrupted A ..

5 minutes ago

Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Faces 2 More Crimina ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.