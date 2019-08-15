Hong Kong stocks open down after Wall Street losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares dropped at the open Thursday, tracking massive losses on Wall Street as poor Chinese and German data fuelled concern over the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.47 percent, or 372.61 points, to 24,929.

67 at the open, as confidence in the economy wanes and protests in the financial hub show no sign of abating.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.66 percent, or 46.57 points, to open at 2,762.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 2.08 percent, or 31.45 points lower, at 1,477.55.