Hong Kong stocks open flat

Hong Kong, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares were marginally lower at the start of trade on Friday morning following falls on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 8.65 points to 27,144.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index was down 0.38 percent, falling 13.271 points to 3,512.233, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.63 percent, or 15.355 points, to 2,419.853.