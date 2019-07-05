UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Flat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks open flat

Hong Kong, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks were flat in early exchanges on Friday, ahead of the release of US jobs figures later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 10.24 points to 28,785.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was also flat, edging down 0.51 points to 3,004.74, though the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.07 percent, or 1.19 points, to 1,592.43.

