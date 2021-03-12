UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 09:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started on the front foot Friday following a record performance on Wall Street and in Europe as traders welcomed Joe Biden's signing off of his vast US economic stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 percent, or 164.76 points to 29,550.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.30 percent, or 10.37 points to 3,447.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.40 percent, or 8.87 points to 2,225.36.

