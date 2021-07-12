Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares advanced at the start of trade Monday following a record close on Wall Street, with recovery optimism trumping virus worries.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.20 percent, or 328.16 points to 27,672.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index added 0.60 percent, or 21.11 points to 3,545.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.71 percent, or 17.34 points to 2,454.18.