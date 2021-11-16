Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose in the opening minutes of trade on Tuesday, extending a recent rally, with traders keeping tabs on a virtual summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping that comes with US-China at a low ebb.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.22 percent, or 55.74 points, to 25,446.65.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.85 points, to 3,530.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.11 percent, or 2.59 points, to 2,459.80.