Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday with gains following a record-breaking performance on Wall Street to start the year, but Omicron, inflation and supply chain problems were among the problems keeping sentiment in check.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.54 percent, or 125.87 points, to 23,400.62.

The Shanghai Composite Index ticked 0.26 percent, or 9.38 points, higher to 3,649.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.45 percent, or 11.32 points, to 2,541.46.