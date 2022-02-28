UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday slightly higher following a strong lead from Wall Street, though traders remain on edge over the Russia-Ukraine crisis with Western powers imposing fresh sanctions on Moscow.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.22 percent or 50.99 points, to 22,818.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 1.09 points to 3,450.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.16 points to 2,310.22.

