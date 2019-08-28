Hong Kong stocks open higher

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday with gains after taking a hit over the previous two days on China-US trade uncertainty and worries about protests that have gripped the city for months.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

63 percent, or 160.88 points, to 25,824.95 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.56 points to 2,901.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also barely changed, edging 0.71 points higher to 1,596.53.