Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares rose at the open on Friday after the Christmas break, following more record finishes on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.61 percent, or 169.45 points, to 28,033.

66 in early trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.02 percent, or 0.50 points, to 3,006.85, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 0.16 percent, or 2.75 points, higher at 1,712.20.

