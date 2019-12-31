Hong Kong stocks open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened higher Tuesday, buoyed by reports China and the US would soon sign a partial trade agreement.

The Hang Seng index added 0.33 percent, or 93.97 points, to 28,319.

39 in early trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.12 percent, or 3.63 points, to 3,036.39.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 0.06 percent, or 0.99 points lower, at 1,712.52.