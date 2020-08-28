Hong Kong stocks open higher on 28 aug 2020

Hong Kong stocks started Friday with gains after the head of the Federal Reserve said the US central bank would maintain low interest rates for as long as was needed to boost the economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):Hong Kong stocks started Friday with gains after the head of the Federal Reserve said the US central bank would maintain low interest rates for as long as was needed to boost the economy.

The Hang Sang Index rose 0.20 percent, or 49.62 points, to 25,330.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 percent, or 3.82 points, to 3,346.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.21 percent, or 4.77 points, to 2,256.39.