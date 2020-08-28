UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher On 28 Aug 2020

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:59 PM

Hong Kong stocks open higher on 28 aug 2020

Hong Kong stocks started Friday with gains after the head of the Federal Reserve said the US central bank would maintain low interest rates for as long as was needed to boost the economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):Hong Kong stocks started Friday with gains after the head of the Federal Reserve said the US central bank would maintain low interest rates for as long as was needed to boost the economy.

The Hang Sang Index rose 0.20 percent, or 49.62 points, to 25,330.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 percent, or 3.82 points, to 3,346.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.21 percent, or 4.77 points, to 2,256.39.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Bank Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

22 seconds ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

11 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

19 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

24 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

25 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.