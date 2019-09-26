Hong Kong stocks open higher on US-China trade hopes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Thursday following upbeat comments from US President Donald Trump that a trade deal with China could come sooner than expected.

The Hang Seng Index added 84.

17 points, or 0.32 percent, to 26,029.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.31 percent, or 9.05 points, to 2,964.48 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.23 percent, or 3.69 points, to 1,642.46.