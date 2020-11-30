UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged down at the start of trade Monday as investors take profits from a recent rally, while there is also growing concern about a spike in coronavirus infections in the city that could see containment measures imposed.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.15 percent, or 41.29 points, to 26,853.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.29 percent, or 9.85 points, to 3,418.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.15 percent, or 3.34 points, to 2,256.46.

