Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday's morning session with losses as traders await the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.20 percent, or 57.45 points, to 28,895.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.07 points to 3,440.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 2.70 points, to 2,278.61.

