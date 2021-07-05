Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Monday morning with tech firms taking a hit after China's cyber watchdog ordered ride-hailing service Didi be removed from app stores in the latest crackdown on the sector.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.75 percent, or 211.51 points, to 28,098.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05 percent, or 1.84 points, to 3,516.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched down 0.63 points to 2,397.40.