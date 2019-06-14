Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged down at the start of trade Friday, with investors still on edge after protest shook the city this week, while they also kept tabs on the China-US trade saga.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

43 percent, or 116.87 points to 27,177.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.26 points, to 2,913.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.09 percent or 1.45 points to 1,534.24.