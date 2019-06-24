UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares dipped at the open on Monday following last week's rally as investors look ahead to this week's trade talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

26 percent, or 73.08 points, to 28,400.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.31 points, to 3,004.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.09 percent, or 1.46 points, to 1,578.90.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Trump Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns Houthi terrorist attack on ..

7 hours ago

Syrian killed, seven civilians wounded in Houthi t ..

8 hours ago

UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand P ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

11 hours ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

11 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.