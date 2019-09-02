Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday with traders spooked by fresh violent demonstrations that hit the city at the weekend, while protesters called for a general strike.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

38 percent, or 96.90 points, to 25,627.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.44 percent, or 12.88 points, to 2,898.92 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.57 percent, or 9.04 points, to 1,588.30.