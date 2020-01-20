Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started slightly lower on Monday morning as investors took profits following last week's healthy gains.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 27.91 points, to 29,028.51.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.21 percent, or 6.61 points, to 3,082.11 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.17 percent, or 3.06 points, to 1,809.34.