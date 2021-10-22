UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Open On Front Foot

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares rose in the first few minutes of trade Friday morning following a record lead from Wall Street while a report said troubled developer China Evergrande had paid the interest on an offshore bond a day before the deadline.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.37 percent, or 97.31 points, to 26,114.84.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.04 points to 3,594.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.11 percent, or 2.67 points, to 2,418.85.

