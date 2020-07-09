Hong Kong stocks open on front foot

Hong Kong, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning with healthy gains following another record-breaking performance on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.85 percent, or 221.95 points, to 26,351.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ticked 0.04 points up to 3403.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched down 0.17 points to 2,198.45.