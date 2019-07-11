Hong Kong stocks open on positive note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started with gains on Thursday as investors welcomed a dovish testimony by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell that reinforced hopes for an interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

51 percent, or 143.17 points to 28,347.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 percent, or 12.76 points, to 2,928.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.51 percent, or 7.97 points, to 1,558.84.