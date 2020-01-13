UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open On Positive Note

Mon 13th January 2020

Hong Kong stocks open on positive note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday with fresh gains as investors look ahead to the planned signing of the China-US trade deal this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.47 percent, or 134.

17 points, to 28,772.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.80 points to 3,091.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.03 points, to 1,798.91.

