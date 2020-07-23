UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Open On The Front Foot

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open on the front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong started Thursday on a positive note, clawing back some of the previous day's big losses but traders remain on edge over a fresh flare-up in tensions between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.71 percent, or 177.96 points, to 25,235.90.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.81 percent, or 27.01 points, to 3,306.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.93 percent, or 20.91 points, to 2,230.52.

dan/jah

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong United States

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

8 hours ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

9 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

9 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Dron ..

7 hours ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Holds Talks With Top Armen ..

7 hours ago

A plethora of US-China disputes

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.