Hong Kong stocks open on the front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong started Thursday on a positive note, clawing back some of the previous day's big losses but traders remain on edge over a fresh flare-up in tensions between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.71 percent, or 177.96 points, to 25,235.90.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.81 percent, or 27.01 points, to 3,306.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.93 percent, or 20.91 points, to 2,230.52.

