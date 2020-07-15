UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Open Sharply Higher

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 07:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks open sharply higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started Wednesday morning with big gains on fresh hopes for a virus vaccine, which offset news that Donald Trump had removed the city's special trade privileges as expected.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.61 percent, or 410.89 points, to 25,888.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 percent, or 7.46 points, to 3,422.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.15 percent, or 3.47 points, to 2,313.04.

dan/jah

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Trump Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

6 hours ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

8 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

9 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

10 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

10 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.