Hong Kong stocks open sharply higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started Wednesday morning with big gains on fresh hopes for a virus vaccine, which offset news that Donald Trump had removed the city's special trade privileges as expected.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.61 percent, or 410.89 points, to 25,888.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 percent, or 7.46 points, to 3,422.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.15 percent, or 3.47 points, to 2,313.04.

dan/jah